TASK, Dell ink pact to bring tech skills to 5,500 students

HYDERABAD: As many as 5,500 students across Telangana will receive training in emerging technologies and employability skills under the ‘uDaan’ programme, being implemented jointly by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Dell Technologies.

The two organisations formalised an MoU at a meeting chaired by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The three-month programme will be conducted across 25 centres and cover Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, electronics manufacturing, emerging technologies and digital skills, besides industry exposure and job-readiness training.

Officials said the programme would focus on expanding access to industry-relevant technology training, particularly for students and youth from rural areas. It aims to create a pathway from education and skilling to industry exposure, employment, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship.

According to TASK, IIT Delhi developed the training curriculum, with technology support from Dell Technologies. At the national level, uDaan brings together Dell Technologies, the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT)-IIT Delhi, Learning Links Foundation and Generation India Foundation.

The partnership aims to strengthen Telangana’s industry-linked skilling ecosystem, with a focus on emerging technologies, employability and entrepreneurship.