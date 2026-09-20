Telangana: 215 farmers get notices after Markook land survey

SIDDIPET : Following the completion of a survey near former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse, revenue officials began issuing notices on Saturday to farmers cultivating assigned land in survey number 325 in Markook mandal of Siddipet district.

The survey, conducted by Revenue and Survey & Land Records officials from September 17, found that survey number 325 covered 388 acres, said Rathod Sudarshan, Assistant Director of Siddipet District Survey and Land Records.

Officials identified 215 farmers cultivating the land and issued notices to 50 of them on Saturday. The remaining notices are expected to be issued in phases by Monday evening, based on old title certificates and Pattadar passbooks.

For many farmers, however, the issue predates the latest survey. They said they had been cultivating the land for years but were not issued new Pattadar passbooks after the introduction of the Dharani portal. Mallesham, a farmer from Erravalli, said the absence of the documents had deprived them of government benefits.

Another farmer said repeated appeals to officials and the former chief minister had yielded no result. “We have been cultivating these lands for years. Now that the government is conducting a survey, we want the officials to identify those actually cultivating the land and issue us Pattadar passbooks,” he said.

Farmers said the lack of passbooks had also prevented them from securing bank loans and accessing benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and subsidised fertilisers.