Telangana Congress team inspects Janwada lands, alleges irregularities

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, a delegation of Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs visited the Janwada farmhouse and inspected the land surrounding the property, alleging irregularities in its construction and ownership. The visit triggered tension after BRS workers attempted to prevent the Congress leaders from entering the area.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the delegation had no intention of entering private property and had come to examine issues relating to the land surrounding the farmhouse. He said he had spoken to the HYDRAA chief and the municipal commissioner regarding the Janwada lands.

He alleged that Pradeep Reddy had threatened to file cases if Congress leaders approached the farmhouse. Kiran Kumar questioned how such a large farmhouse had been constructed in the area and recalled that a drone-related case had earlier been registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, when he was the TPCC president, for flying a drone near the property.

Kiran Kumar said Pradeep Reddy was a friend of KT Rama Rao and had earlier stated that the BRS working president was staying at the farmhouse as a tenant. The MP questioned how the land came into Pradeep Reddy’s possession and alleged that there was no agreement between Rama Rao and Pradeep Reddy.

Kiran Kumar alleged that the Janwada lands were originally associated with Shatabisha Agro Private Limited, which he described as a benami company of former Satyam Computers chairman B Ramalinga Raju. He claimed that the company’s six lakh shares had been subjected to restrictions by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities.

He further alleged that lands in Survey Nos. 301, 311 and 313 were transferred to the names of Rama Rao’s childhood friend and others and subsequently to a company identified as DNB. Kiran Kumar claimed that D Rajesh, in whose name the land was allegedly transferred, was close to Ramalinga Raju’s son.