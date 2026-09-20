Telangana: Danam files plea in SC against disqualification

HYDERABAD: Danam Nagender has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court order disqualifying him as an MLA. He is learnt to have filed his petition on Saturday, with the matter likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

The BRS and BJP have filed caveats in the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard before any order was passed on Nagender’s petition. BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy are the petitioners in the disqualification case.

The high court had ordered Nagender’s disqualification after a petition challenged his continuation as an MLA following his decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. Nagender had been elected as an MLA on a BRS ticket before joining the Congress.