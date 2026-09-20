Telangana government schools may get new uniform designs next year

HYDERABAD: Government school students in the state are likely to get uniforms in more attractive colours and varied designs from the next academic year, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directing officials to begin preparations well in advance.

During a review meeting on the distribution of uniforms and other educational material on Saturday, officials informed Revanth that one pair of uniforms had been distributed to students of government schools, hostels and residential schools, while the second pair would be supplied by the end of September. Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and model schools have already received two pairs.

Distribution of notebooks has also been completed. Students in government hostels, residential schools, KGBVs and model schools have been provided plates, glasses, bowls, spoons, cups, carpets, bedsheets and towels.

Revanth directed officials to prepare an action plan in advance to ensure uniforms and other material reach students on the first day of the next academic year. He said parents had expressed satisfaction with the quality of uniforms and other material supplied this year and asked officials to explore greater variety in uniform colours and designs.