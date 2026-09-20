Telangana readies storage, tech for 65 LMT paddy

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the 2026-27 kharif season, the Civil Supplies department has rolled out a series of measures aimed at protecting farmers’ produce and ensuring rapid lifting of an estimated 65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy.

The department has activated its state-wide procurement protocols, anticipating an estimated 65 LMT of paddy arrivals. To improve transparency in transit and prevent diversion of stocks, the department is using a functional Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) based on GPS. The three-pronged approach focuses on plugging supply chain leakages, ensuring rapid lifting and protecting farmers from logistical delays.

As part of district-wise one-on-one review meetings, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra reviewed the ground-level storage preparedness of individual districts.

The primary focus of the reviews was the expansion and clearance of storage facilities across the state. Under the ‘SHT’ (Storage, Hamali and Transport) strategy, District Civil Supply Officers (DCSOs) and District Managers (DMs) are fast-tracking the identification of storage spaces, including regular godowns, defunct rice mills, industrial sheds, Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) facilities and large function halls.

The department is mobilising storage capacity to accommodate the targeted 65 LMT of paddy and avoid last-minute shortages.

To strengthen operational oversight, the Commissioner has mandated technological interventions in the transportation sector. Every vehicle transporting procured paddy must be equipped with a functional GPS-based VLTS. The system is aimed at ensuring transparency in transit and preventing diversion of stocks.