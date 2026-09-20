Telangana ready to play key role in Viksit Bharat: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana was ready to play a key role in achieving the Viksit Bharat-2047 goal, viewing the country’s ambitious economic targets not as distant aspirations but as an immediate responsibility requiring concrete action.

Speaking at a conference on “Mobilising Financial Resources for India’s Journey Towards Viksit Bharat” in New Delhi on Saturday, organised under the leadership of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Vikramarka said the key challenge was to mobilise resources for unprecedented development while ensuring equitable growth.

He stressed that Viksit Bharat required Centre-state cooperation. Vikramarka said Telangana had a clear development and financial mobilisation strategy, with GSDP at `17.82 lakh crore in 2025-26, growing 10.7% at current prices and 8.5% in real terms.

Vikramarka also highlighted that the state’s per capita income rose to `4,18,931, nearly twice the national average, and that the economy could reach $1.21 trillion by 2047, but the state has set a $3 trillion target.

To achieve this, Bhatti said Telangana needed to change the way infrastructure was financed and gradually reduce its dependence on government borrowing for roads, bridges and other projects.

Government funding would help reduce investor risks, bridge viability gaps and build confidence among private investors, he said. The state was strengthening mechanisms such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), green bonds and blended finance for this purpose.