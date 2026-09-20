Three patient injured after slab ceiling falls on them at MGM hospital in Warangal

WARANGAL: Three people, including a patient undergoing treatment for paralysis, were injured after portions of the slab ceiling reportedly fell in the Aarogyasri ward of MGM Hospital in Warangal on Sunday morning

The injured were identified as Mastan (55), who was undergoing treatment for paralysis, and attendants Yellamma (50) and Omkar (33).

The injured are reportedly from Uppugal village in Zaffergadh mandal of Ghanpur Assembly Constituency. Doctors are provided a treatment to the injured at the hospital.

Tension prevailed at the MGM Hospital Warangal; the patient's attendants knew about the incident, and they were rushed to the Aarogyasri ward in the hospital. They started inquiring with the hospital staff about their patient's health conditions and where they were admitted in the hospital for treatment. After seeing the patients, they took a breath in the hospital.

Upon learning about the incident, the security and sanitation staff rushed to the Aarogyasir ward and cleaned up the ceiling collapse materials. Later, they locked the ward in the hospital.

At the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, the patients are keeping their lives at risk, and they are continuing the treatment due to the terrible situation of the patients wards in the hospital. The patients and their attendants were also afraid to take the treatment in the dilapidated conditions of the patients wards, where the plaster is peeling off the ceiling.

When Express contacted MGM Hospital Warangal Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. M. Ashwin, he admitted that a small portion of the ceiling collapsed in Aarogyasir ward in the hospital. The patient and two attendants were escaped with minor injuries and immediately shifted them to the other ward and provided treatment. The incident took place in the old building, and the ceiling was repaired in the hospital. Due to seepage of water from the roof, the small portion of the ceiling collapsed, said Ashwin.