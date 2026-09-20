Tilted building razed in Hyderabad, case registered

HYDERABAD: A four-storey building that tilted dangerously at NTR Nagar in Gopanpally was demolished on Saturday, a day after cracks developed in the structure, forcing officials to evict residents in the building and adjoining houses.

HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force and the Town Planning wing of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) carried out the demolition. HYDRAA deployed its high-reach hydraulic machine, ‘Bahubali’, to bring down the structure while limiting the risk to neighbouring buildings.

The building, on a 40-50 square yard plot, was allegedly constructed without permission. Gachibowli police registered a case against Viswanathapalli Lakshmi and others following a complaint from the Serilingampally Assistant City Planner. A case was registered under Sections 125 and 290 of the BNS.

201 encroachments cleared

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) removed 201 encroachments across 16 circles on Saturday as part of a road-clearing drive. Teams covered about 9.9 km of roads across three zones.

The Serilingampally Zone removed 56 encroachments, including 23 in Patancheru and 15 in Ameenpur; Kukatpally Zone removed 67, including 35 in Madhapur; and Quthbullapur Zone removed 78, including 26 in Gajularamaram and 15 in Jeedimetla.