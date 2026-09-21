BRS leaders built farmhouses on illegally acquired lands: Congress

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that several farmhouses and properties linked to BRS leaders and their family members were acquired or developed through questionable means.

He made these remarks when a delegation of Congress leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, visited farmhouses and other properties allegedly belonging to BRS leaders T Harish Rao and Pilot Rohit Reddy in the Aziznagar and Moinabad areas.

Kiran Kumar, who is also the chairman of the TPCC media department, said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently informed the Assembly that some properties were under scrutiny. KCR’s family accumulated substantial assets during the decade-long rule of the BRS.”

The MP also wondered “how properties and farmhouses in places like Erravalli, Ranganayaksagar, Janwada, Aziznagar and Moinabad are linked to KCR’s family when their native village is Chintamadaka in the Siddipet district”.

Alleging that a farmhouse was built in Aziznagar within the full tank level (FTL) of a lake in violation of GO 111, Kiran Kumar sought to know “if any irrigation minister anywhere in the country had built a project and subsequently built a farmhouse in its vicinity”.

Referring to properties mentioned in Harish Rao’s 2004 election affidavit, he also questioned how the former minister’s assets increased substantially after that.