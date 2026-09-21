BRS leaders built farmhouses on illegally acquired lands: Congress

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that several farmhouses and properties linked to BRS leaders and their family members were acquired or developed through questionable means.
He made these remarks when a delegation of Congress leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, visited farmhouses and other properties allegedly belonging to BRS leaders T Harish Rao and Pilot Rohit Reddy in the Aziznagar and Moinabad areas.
Kiran Kumar, who is also the chairman of the TPCC media department, said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently informed the Assembly that some properties were under scrutiny. KCR’s family accumulated substantial assets during the decade-long rule of the BRS.”
The MP also wondered “how properties and farmhouses in places like Erravalli, Ranganayaksagar, Janwada, Aziznagar and Moinabad are linked to KCR’s family when their native village is Chintamadaka in the Siddipet district”.
Alleging that a farmhouse was built in Aziznagar within the full tank level (FTL) of a lake in violation of GO 111, Kiran Kumar sought to know “if any irrigation minister anywhere in the country had built a project and subsequently built a farmhouse in its vicinity”.
Referring to properties mentioned in Harish Rao’s 2004 election affidavit, he also questioned how the former minister’s assets increased substantially after that.
Speaking specifically about former MLA Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse, Kiran Kumar alleged that several controversial incidents occurred on its premises.
“This farmhouse witnessed an attempt to poach MLAs. KCR knew what happened at that time. Four MLAs were taken from this farmhouse before they were brought in to campaign during the Munugode byelection,” he said.
The MP also claimed that the Aziznagar farmhouse was built on assigned land and within the area covered by GO 111. “Who gave permission for Rohith Reddy to construct a farmhouse on assigned land?” he asked, while accusing the BRS leadership of introducing “farmhouse culture” in Telangana.
“Rohith Reddy was also caught by police at his farmhouse during a drug party,” he said, while adding that shots were fired at police during the raid on this farmhosue and seven people also tested positive for drugs.
Kiran Kumar also referred to a raid conducted by EAGLE teams at a farmhouse belonging to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala, stating that a number of “foreign and Indian liquor bottles were illegally stored on the premises”.
The Congress MP also alleged that Rohith Reddy’s brother Ritesh had paid `25 lakh to a person named Kedar, who was “linked to an international drug network”. “Kedar later died in Dubai in 2025 due to a drug overdose,” he said.
Questioning the alleged connection between Kedar and Rohith Reddy’s family, he asked why a person from North India was present at the farmhouse on the day of the alleged drug party.