Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda celebrates 100 years of service

HYDERABAD: A century of faith, service and community harmony was celebrated at the historic Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda on Sunday, as thousands of Sikh devotees gathered at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally for the Gurudwara’s centenary celebrations.
Founded in 1926, the Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda has witnessed Hyderabad’s transformation across generations while continuing to uphold the values of equality, brotherhood, compassion and sewa (selfless service).
The Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, in association with Sikh Gurudwaras across Telangana, organised a grand Vishaal Diwan (Mass Religious Congregation) at the Exhibition Grounds. Thousands of Sikh devotees and members of other communities participated in the congregation.
The event was attended by prominent Sikh spiritual and community leaders, including Singh Sahib Sant Baba Kulwant Singh Ji, Jathedar of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra. Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five supreme Takhts, or seats of temporal authority, in Sikhism.
Sant Baba Balwinder Singh Ji, Hazur Sahib Wale, a revered spiritual figure and community leader associated with Gurudwara Langar Sahib in Nanded, and Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), were among the other prominent personalities present.
The discourses highlighted national integration, peace, equality, brotherhood and communal harmony, and urged devotees to follow the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. Speakers emphasised that the message of peaceful coexistence, compassion and service to humanity continues to resonate across communities and generations.
Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda Prabhandak Committee president S Trilok Singh said the centenary celebrations were a celebration of faith, service and unity that brought the entire community together. He said the Gurudwara’s contribution extended beyond its religious identity, with its social and spiritual activities helping strengthen bonds.