Danam Nagender moves Supreme Court against Telangana HC disqualification order

Former Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Monday approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Telangana High Court order that disqualified him as an MLA following his defection to the ruling Congress.

The high court had set aside an order of the Assembly Speaker in March this year dismissing petitions seeking his disqualification.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was informed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Nagender, that the MLA was seeking an urgent hearing of his plea. The Supreme Court agreed to list the matter for an urgent hearing.