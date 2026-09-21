G Kishan Reddy asks Telangana Government to appoint nodal officer for airport project

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Union government has appointed a nodal officer in its bid to expedite the Adilabad airport project. He also urged the state government to nominate its own nodal officer for the same purpose.

In a post on X platform, he said: “The appointment of a nodal officer to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will help in working in close coordination with the state government regarding the construction of an Air Force Training Centre and a Joint-user Airfield for civil and defence purposes at Adilabad.”

“The infrastructure that will be built by the Ministry of Defence includes trainer aircraft, visiting aircraft parking dispersals, weather shelters, aircraft hangars, operational complex, training facilities and maintenance infrastructure facilities. On the civilian side, the AAI would set up a civil terminal and an MRO facility,” he added.

“Apart from the required infrastructure a corresponding domestic setup will also be required for the defence personnel that would include single living quarters, married personnel quarters, sports and recreational facilities and essential amenities,” he said.

The Union minister opined that if the state government also appoints a nodal officer it will ensure smooth coordination with all stakeholders and expedite the project.