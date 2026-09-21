Heavy rain lashes Telangana, lightning kills two

NIZAMABAD/ADILABAD/NIRMAL: Lightning strikes claimed the lives of an Intermediate student and a woman, besides killing nine cattle, in separate incidents in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Nirmal districts on Sunday.

An 18-year-old Intermediate student, Badavath Charan, died after being struck by lightning while working in an agricultural field under Devi Gud Thanda gram panchayat and Indalwai police station limits in Nizamabad district.

According to police, Charan was working in the field amid rain when lightning struck him, causing injuries to his chest. He was being shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, when he succumbed to his injuries. His body was kept in the mortuary for postmortem examination. Police registered a case.

In Adilabad district, S Latha (45) was killed when lightning struck her while she was working in an agricultural field at Avalpur village in Bela mandal. She died on the spot.

In another incident in Adilabad, three cattle — two bulls and a cow — were killed by lightning at Lohara village in Adilabad Rural mandal. Farmer G Sunil was working in his field when lightning struck the animals. The cattle were valued at around Rs 70,000.

Meanwhile, six buffaloes were killed in a lightning strike at Kowtla village in Soan mandal of Nirmal district. Villagers urged the government to provide compensation to the affected farmers.