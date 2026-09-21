I’m arrow shot by Bahujans, not BRS or Congress, says K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Stating that she was an arrow released by the Bahujans, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha on Sunday said that the Congress should be dethroned in the state if the Bahujans were to attain political power.

Addressing a public meeting at Kosgi, she refuted allegations that she was an arrow released by the BRS or the Congress. “I am an arrow released by the Bahujans. If you bless me, I will fight against CM A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and PM Narendra Modi,” she said.

Recalling that back in 2009, she came to Kosgi, along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy as part of an alliance with the TDP, she said: “Both Naidu and Revanth became CMs. With the blessings of the people, I too can lead the state in the future.”

“If the TRS is voted to power, we will provide irrigation to 10 lakh acres in Kodangal, Makthal and Ibrahimpatnam by lifting water from Jurala,” she added.