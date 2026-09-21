Indiramma Tower beneficiaries to get allotment messages today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Housing Board will issue allotment letters to the beneficiaries of Indiramma Towers housing scheme on Monday.

According to a press statement issued by the Housing Board, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will be laying the foundation stone for a tower in Raidurg during the day.

The Board also informed that beneficiaries will start receiving the letters on their registered mobile numbers via SMS and WhatsApp. They can also be accessed on the Housing Board website. Details of applications and lottery system to pick the beneficiaries have already been made available on the website.

The government is building 480 flats of 528 sqft build-up area each on the 2.85-acre land behind Malkam Lake in Raidurg. The beneficiaries are required to pay `6 lakhs while the government will provide `5 lakh subsidy. The government will bear the entire cost of the land.

It may be mentioned here that lands in Raidurg Knowledge City area were sold at record `264 crore per acre and `269 crore per acre in the e-auctions conducted by TGIIC in August 2026.

Two land parcels of 5.25 acres and 5.38 acres were sold for `1,386 crore and `1,447 crore respectively. If this rate is taken indicatively, the 2.85 acre land where the foundation of Indiramma Towers is being laid is worth around `767 crore.

The Board urged the allottees belonging to the Serilingampally constituency to arrive at the programme venue by 3.30 pm.