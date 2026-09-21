Lite byte | When BJP, AIMIM agree

When BJP, AIMIM agree

Political parties rarely miss an opportunity to accuse their rivals of being in cahoots. In Telangana, where three parties are jostling for political space, such allegations are almost part of the furniture. The BJP, for one, has never tired of accusing the Congress and BRS of being soft on the AIMIM. So there was some amusement in the Assembly recently when Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu pointed out that BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu was aiding AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala. The reason? The two found themselves on the same page while criticising the Congress government’s CURE policy. Reporters in the gallery could hardly miss the sight of the two legislators discussing the issue, and putting forth the same views. Political alliances may be a serious business, but every now and then the Assembly offers a reminder that, when it comes to a common target, old rivals can discover a surprising amount of common ground. Just saying.

A Cabinet ticket to Khairatabad?

With the Khairatabad bypoll talk gathering pace, there is already some lively speculation within the ruling Congress: Could Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy induct Danam Nagender into the Cabinet before the election? The theory doing the rounds is that a Cabinet berth to Nagender could help the Congress woo the BC-Munnuru Kapu community in Khairatabad — and perhaps prove useful when the GHMC elections come around too. The idea is reportedly drawing a comparison with Jubilee Hills, where Mohammad Azharuddin was inducted into the Cabinet ahead of the bypoll. The Congress won that election, and party leaders are now wondering whether lightning can strike twice. Or, perhaps, whether the same formula deserves another outing.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, G Ram Mohan