Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital false ceiling collapses, three injured

WARANGAL: A patient undergoing treatment for paralysis and two attendants suffered injuries after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed in the Aarogyasri ward of the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Sunday morning.

The injured were identified as Mastan, 55, who was undergoing treatment for paralysis, and attendants Yellamma, 50, and Omkar, 33, residents of Zaffergadh mandal. The injured were immediately shifted to another ward, where doctors provided treatment. Hospital staff and security personnel cleared the debris and subsequently locked the affected ward.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr K Ramkumar Reddy inspected the ward after being informed about the incident and enquired about the condition of the injured. He said all three had suffered minor injuries and were safe after undergoing medical tests.

“The incident occurred in the old building. A small portion of the ceiling collapsed due to water seepage from the roof. This portion has since been repaired,” he said.

Sources said the incident triggered panic among patients and attendants in the ward while raising concerns over the condition of the hospital’s ageing wards, where portions of plaster have reportedly been peeling off ceilings. Patients and attendants expressed concern about continuing treatment in buildings they alleged were in a dilapidated condition.