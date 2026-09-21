Neurosurgeon dies after car collides with divider, catches fire on Suryapet–Khammam highway

SURYAPET: A 50-year-old doctor died after the car he was driving collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Suryapet-Khammam highway near Pillalamarri village on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Dr K Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a neurosurgeon at Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.15 am near the Pillalamarri flyover when Jagadeesh was travelling from Khammam towards Hyderabad. His car collided with a divider and caught fire soon after. The vehicle was completely gutted before fire personnel could extinguish the flames.

Police found a charred body on the driver’s seat and identified the victim based on information from the nearby Mamillagudem toll gate and the vehicle’s temporary registration number. CCTV footage from the toll gate indicated that he was the only person in the car. Police suspect that drowsiness may have contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is yet to be established.