People fed up with Congress's tyrannical rule, says Harish Rao

NALGONDA: Describing the Revanth Reddy government as a “tyrannical regime” for failing to address farmers’ problems and other pressing issues, former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the people are once again leaning towards the BRS with a desire to see K Chandrasekhar Rao return as the chief minister.

The Siddipet MLA was addressing the gathering after welcoming a number of local Congress leaders and cadre into the BRS at an event organised at the Dr BR Ambedkar Junction in Motakondur mandal headquarters in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

“Even though Congress is in power, hundreds of senior leaders from that party are joining the BRS. It’s a clear sign that KCR and BRS will return to power,” he said.

“Recent surveys on three years of Congress rule indicated that the people of Telangana want to see KCR return as CM,” he added.

Terming the decade-long rule of KCR as a “farmer-friendly” one, Harish said that the Revanth Reddy government is a tyrannical regime. Accusing the present government of cheating farmers with false promises, he said: “The BRS government used to ensure 24-hour power supply to farmers. The present government is struggling to provide six to seven hours of electricity.”