Polytechnic JAC calls off 35-day non-cooperation programme

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Polytechnic Joint Action Committee (TP-JAC) on Sunday withdrew its 35-day non-cooperation programme following discussions with the High-Level Committee (HLC) examining the proposed restructuring of polytechnic education in the State.

The decision came as consultations between the HLC and various stakeholders, including lecturers, students, parents and representatives of the TP-JAC, gathered pace ahead of the panel’s expected report.

At a recent meeting, the HLC indicated that the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) and the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE) would continue in their existing form and would not be shifted to Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI).

Stakeholders were also informed that the relevant provision under Section 1, Clause IV of GO Ms. No. 97 would be amended, while students already admitted would continue under the existing system. For future admissions, the possibility of university affiliation would be examined. The committee has sought a draft proposal from stakeholders on the procedure and requirements for such affiliation.

The HLC was constituted to examine the proposed changes to the administrative and academic framework of polytechnic education following concerns over the restructuring proposed under GO 97.

According to sources, several rounds of discussions are being held with different stakeholder groups. The polytechnic fraternity has sought continuation of the existing system, arguing against structural changes to the administration and academic framework of government polytechnics.