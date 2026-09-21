Telangana lecturers seek seniority list revision, 75 vacant principal posts to be filled

HYDERABAD: The Qualified Government Degree Lecturers’ Association (QGDLA) on Sunday urged the Telangana government to immediately rectify the seniority list of government degree college lecturers and fill 75 vacant principal posts.

In a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, QGDLA president Dr TS Praveen Kumar and general secretary Dr B Balaiah alleged that violations of UGC regulations had adversely affected the career progression of qualified government degree lecturers.

The association said GO 159, issued in 1990, mandated NET/SLET qualification for appointment as lecturers in degree colleges under UGC scales. However, it alleged that GO 61 of 2001 subsequently exempted a section of candidates from the requirement, benefiting around 1,300 candidates.

It further alleged that the practice continued despite provisions stipulating that subsequent recruitments would be subject to NET/SLET qualification. The association claimed that qualified junior lecturers of the 1998 batch were denied promotions despite being eligible, while candidates from subsequent batches were promoted as principals.

The lecturers urged the Education Minister, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) and Commissioner of Collegiate Education to rectify the seniority list and resolve the promotion issue.

The association also sought immediate issuance of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) notification to fill all 75 vacant principal posts in government degree colleges.