At Jagadish’s farmhouse, Telangana Congress targets KCR’s assets

HYDERABAD: The Congress has stepped up its attack on the BRS over alleged landholdings and farmhouses of its leaders, with TPCC media committee chairman and Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy leading a party delegation to inspect a farmhouse allegedly belonging to former minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy at Shamshabad on Monday.

Accompanied by several MLAs, MLCs and party leaders, Kiran Kumar used the visit to question the properties allegedly accumulated by BRS leaders and their associates, accusing the previous ruling party of introducing a “farmhouse culture” in Telangana.

He said Congress leaders were inspecting farmhouses to bring the “facts before the people of Telangana”. Kiran Kumar claimed that members of the Kalvakuntla family were in possession of more than 400 acres spread across nine districts, 24 mandals and 33 gram panchayats.

Responding to criticism from the BRS over Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs visiting farmhouses, he questioned why the party was objecting to the inspections. He alleged that while the Nizams had accumulated assets over nearly 200 years, the KCR family had acquired substantial assets within a decade.

Kiran Kumar also linked the issue to the Telangana movement, saying several people who participated in its first phase lost their properties, while activists such as Gaddar, Professor K Jayashankar and M Kodandaram did not acquire wealth through the movement. He recalled that around 1,600 people lost their lives during the statehood movement.

Turning to Jagadish Reddy, whom he described as a close associate of KCR, Kiran Kumar questioned how the former minister came to own a farmhouse at Shamshabad despite having no political connection with the constituency.

He claimed Jagadish Reddy’s 2009 election affidavit showed assets worth around `12 lakh and alleged that his declared assets increased substantially in the 2014, 2018 and 2023 elections.