Experts seek study to assess mining impact at Venkatapur

MULUGU : Experts and heritage activists have called for independent scientific studies to assess the potential environmental, geological and groundwater impacts of the proposed PV Narasimha Rao opencast coal mine at Venkatapur before any final decision is taken.

A round-table meeting on the proposed mine and its possible impact on the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple and historic Ramappa lake was held on Monday.

Former Warangal mayor Dr Thakkallapally Rajeshwar Rao said the proposed opencast mine required serious reconsideration given the area’s sensitive heritage and environmental setting.

He said excavation reportedly reaching around 300 metres could have implications for groundwater movement and the surrounding geological system.

M Panduranga Rao, trustee of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust, explained the potential environmental, geological and groundwater impacts of opencast mining and called for independent scientific studies before any final decision.

Participants appealed to the state and Union governments to ensure comprehensive environmental, hydrogeological, geotechnical and heritage impact assessments, and to prioritise the protection of Ramappa Temple and Ramappa lake.