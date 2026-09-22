Land records missing, Telangana's Erravalli farmers seek passbooks

SIDDIPET : Pointing out that they have been unable to avail bank loans or access government schemes after details of their lands went missing from the Dharani portal, farmers of Erravalli and surrounding villages have urged the authorities to issue them new pattadar passbooks.

The farmers said that after the previous BRS government introduced the Dharani portal, details of their lands disappeared from the website and they were not issued new passbooks. As a result, they said, they were unable to access bank loans, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for nearly 10 years.

Their demand comes as the land survey in Survey No. 325, adjacent to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli, continued for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Officials have already identified the total extent of Survey No. 325 and established its outer boundaries. They are now fixing individual boundaries for farmers cultivating the land. Survey No. 325 covers about 388 acres and is associated with 225 farmers.

In accordance with revenue records, officials issued notices to farmers asking them to appear at their respective lands with available documents so that their claims could be verified and boundaries fixed.

Following the notices, farmers arrived at the survey site with their old pattadar passbooks and other documents, following which the boundaries of their lands were fixed. While some farmers had initially opposed the survey, questioning its purpose, they are now asking officials to complete the exercise, fix the boundaries and issue new pattadar passbooks.