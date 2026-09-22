Parents look to Telangana CM Revanth to save baby’s life

KARIMNAGAR: A 27-day-old baby boy from an underprivileged family is undergoing treatment for biliary atresia at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad, with his parents seeking financial assistance from the Telangana government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Medical and test reports shown by the family confirmed the diagnosis. Doctors have advised urgent surgery to treat the condition, in which the bile ducts are blocked. The treatment is expected to cost around `7 lakh, which the family cannot afford.

The baby’s father, Devender of Gangaram in Veenavanka mandal, works as a driver operating an agricultural harvesting machine. He said the family had been forced to shift the child to Hyderabad as specialised facilities were unavailable in Karimnagar and appealed for government and philanthropic assistance.