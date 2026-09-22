Telangana CM Revanth cracks the whip on Warangal hospital works

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of works at Warangal Super Speciality Hospital, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed CMO officials to inspect the works regularly.

At a review meeting, the chief minister sought reasons for the delay despite the state government releasing funds through the ‘Green Channel’. He directed officials to take up construction round-the-clock for the next 30 days.

Revanth instructed officials to constitute a coordination committee to expedite the works, appoint special officers and assign specific tasks to designated officials. He also directed them to monitor progress daily.

Medical and Health department officials were asked to start outpatient (OP) services at the hospital on the lines of TIMS, Sanath Nagar, which recently began medical services.

Revanth also reviewed the underground drainage and Outer Ring Road works in Warangal. He directed officials to establish road connectivity between Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar and complete the road before the inauguration of Warangal airport.

Noting that visitor numbers to Bhadrakali and Ramappa temples were expected to increase after the airport’s inauguration, the chief minister asked officials to focus on tourism and prepare plans for a bus terminal in Warangal.