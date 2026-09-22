Telangana: Live-in partner arrested for woman’s murder

KAMAREDDY : Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of his live-in partner on the outskirts of Nagaram in Lingampet mandal.

Yellareddy DSP S Srinivas Rao said the accused, Guttamidi Sailu of Korupolu village, attacked the woman with an iron rod following a dispute over money related to land.

According to police, the woman had been living with Sailu for around 10 years, and they had a son. She had left Gundlapochampally on September 18 after Sailu allegedly asked her to return to the village.

During the investigation, police used technical evidence to trace and apprehend Sailu. He allegedly confessed to attacking the woman with an iron rod at her agricultural field.

Police seized an Oppo mobile phone, the iron rod allegedly used in the crime and blood-stained clothes from the accused. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.