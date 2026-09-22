Telangana: MGM hospital ‘ageing’ walls under scanner

WARANGAL: A day after a ceiling collapsed on patients and attendants at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal, Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani inspected the hospital on Monday along with the Warangal district collector.

Vani enquired about the condition of the affected patients from hospital superintendent Dr K Ramkumar Reddy and inspected the old structures along with medical experts and engineering officials. She directed district authorities to explore the possibility of shifting departments currently functioning in the old buildings.

Speaking to the media, Vani said the hospital, constructed in the 1960s, had several old structures and departments in a dilapidated condition. She said the civil and engineering departments were assessing their condition and strengthening them wherever required.

Vani said MGM Hospital would soon shift to the new Warangal Super Speciality building. She said `8 crore in Aarogyasri funds would be released as directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and pending bills had been cleared.