Telangana Minister Jupally blames BRS for present water shortage

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous BRS regime had neglected several irrigation projects started by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress government, Excise & Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said that the pink party should be held responsible for the present water crisis in the state.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office, the minister said that the BRS government’s lack of understanding and its failed policies resulted in a drop in water storage levels, leading to the problems currently being faced by the farmers. “During KCR’s regime, Telangana’s interests were compromised. Its share in Krishna river waters was effectively restricted to 30 per cent, benefiting projects in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“After forming the government in the state, the Congress fought for the state’s rights and succeeded in getting Telangana’s share increased to 43 per cent,” he added.

Krishna Rao further said: “The previous government neglected the Kalwakurthy, Bhima and Nettampadu irrigation projects that were started during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, resulting in severe losses to the Palamuru region.”

“KCR promised to construct a 20-tmc reservoir at Gattu. But his government failed to release even a single rupee for the project,” he said.