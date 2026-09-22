Telangana woman dies by suicide Three months after wedding; husband booked

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide at Ramanagutta in Khammam, barely three months after her wedding, allegedly after facing harassment from her husband and in-laws.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, Nagalakshmi, daughter of Penugonda Nagaleela and Ramakrishna of Chillakallu village in Jaggayyapeta mandal of NTR district, married Gunji Nagarjuna, 26, of Ramanagutta on July 8. Nagarjuna works for a private firm, the complaint stated.

Nagaleela alleged that Nagarjuna had been suspecting his wife of infidelity and subjecting her to physical and mental harassment since their wedding. She further alleged that his parents, Gunji Nagamani and Nageswara Rao, supported him.

The mother told police that she had advised Nagalakshmi to adjust, hoping that the situation would improve. Police registered a case.