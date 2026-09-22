Telangana BJP delegation to visit Jurala project today

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday alleged that both Congress and BRS were indulging in political dramas to divert people’s attention from genuine issues.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters here, Ramchander wondered why no cases were being registered in “farmhouses disputes”.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress government of misusing the police department by deploying a large number of personnel near BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli, instead of utilising their services in ensuring smooth Ganesh idol processions and immersion.

Stating that farmers are facing several problems due to the El Nino effect as well as lack of support from the government, the former MLC demanded that the state take steps to release water from the Jurala project to protect the crops in downstream areas.

He pointed out that disputes among the local leaders and poor coordination are hurting the farmers.

Urging the Telangana government to hold talks with the Karnataka government to ensure the release of water from the Almatti and Narayanpur dams, he announced that a BJP delegation, led by him, will visit the Jurala project on Tuesday to examine the water level and to get firsthand information about the farmers’ problems.