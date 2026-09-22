TGHRC seeks report on rat bite case at government hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports alleging that rats gnawed at the body of a road accident victim kept overnight at the mortuary of the Government Area Hospital in Wardhannapet, Warangal district.

The commission took note of reports that the body of Gare Veeraiah, aged around 55-58 years and a resident of Raiparthy mandal, was kept in the mortuary after he died in a road accident.

The following morning, marks allegedly caused by rats were noticed around the eye and upper eye region.

The TGHRC said the incident raised concerns over the dignity and humane treatment of the deceased and basic facilities at government hospital mortuaries. It directed the Warangal district collector to submit a detailed report on the circumstances, availability of freezer and electricity facilities, sanitation and pest-control measures, and the alleged rat-bite marks.

The collector has also been asked to identify those responsible for maintaining the mortuary and detail corrective measures taken or proposed to prevent recurrence.

The matter has been posted for submission of the report on October 27.