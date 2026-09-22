Three day rain fails to close 20% deficit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Moderate to heavy rain over the past three days has failed to ease rainfall deficit, with the state’s cumulative monsoon shortfall remaining at 20%.

The recent spell had raised hopes of a sharp reduction in the deficit, with meteorologists initially expecting it to fall to around 10%. However, prevailing winds diverted the depression away from Telangana, resulting in lower rainfall than expected.

Weather experts warned that the state could see more dry days and rising temperatures if similar systems do not develop during the remaining monsoon period. The deficit could further affect districts that have already received below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a depression within 24 hours. It is expected to further intensify into a deep depression and reach near the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast by September 23 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Hyderabad has forecast isolated heavy rain on Tuesday and heavy to very heavy rain in eastern and northeastern districts on Wednesday. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places across most other districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places on Tuesday, while winds may reach 50-60 kmph at isolated places on Wednesday.