Visit Vemulawada to atone for your sins: KTR to CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plan to visit the Sircilla segment later this month, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the former to visit the Vemulawada Rajanna temple and seek atonement for his sins.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rama Rao wondered what the chief minister was going to tell the people of Sircilla. “Will he tell the people that he was responsible for weaver suicides? Or will he explain the reasons for avoiding three Rythu Bandhu payments to farmers?” he asked.

The BRS leader sarcastically said “perhaps, the chief minister will be visiting Sircilla to replicate its development in the Kodangal segment”.

Referring to Revanth’s statement in the State Legislative Assembly, Rama Rao also demanded that the chief minister disclose the names of the people who grabbed 8,000 acres in Sircilla. “If the chief minister fails to disclose the names with evidence, then he should tender an unconditional apology to the people,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA said that if BRS leaders had committed any wrongdoing, the state government should initiate action against them as per the law. “But why are Congress leaders visiting the lands owned by BRS leaders and staging dramas there,” he wondered, stating that the BRS would give a fitting reply to the allegations levelled by the Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao alleged that though water was available at the Jurala project, the government was not releasing water for agricultural needs. “The government will be held responsible even if one acre dries up under Jurala for want of water,” he said.

“Telangana has been pushed into this dire situation not because of El Nino, but because of the state government’s failures,” he added.

The former minister pointed out that though the Krishna river received 248 tmcft water this year, the state utilised only 28 tmcft. “Revanth Reddy, who claims to be a son of Palamuru soil, has become an enemy of its farmers,” he alleged.