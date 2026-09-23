900-year-old Ganesh sculpture found in Rameshwaram Banda

HYDERABAD: Lying untended amid the high grass of a farm field at Rameshwaram Banda, a five-foot-tall stone Ganesh sculpture quietly carries the imprint of a bygone era. Estimated to be 900 to 1,000 years old, the sculpture is now drawing attention for the clues it offers to the artistic traditions of the post-Rashtrakuta and early Chalukyan period.

The imposing figure has two arms and is seated in Lalitasana, a relaxed seated posture. It wears a Karandamakuta, or conical crown, while its large fan-shaped ears, broken tusk and bead necklace add to its distinctive appearance. A Naga-bandha — a serpent tied around Ganesh’s belly — is among its most notable features and offers important clues to the artistic style and religious practices of the period.

According to experts, large Ganesh sculptures of this nature are particularly associated with the Rashtrakuta period and the artistic traditions that developed in the period that followed.

The sculpture also offers insight into the placement of Ganesh sculptures in early medieval religious spaces. Unlike idols typically enshrined within the garbhagriha, or sanctum sanctorum, large sculptures such as this were often installed in outer temple precincts or open spaces outside temples. Such installations are associated with the Ganapatya tradition, in which Ganesh was worshipped as the principal deity, reflecting the varied ways religious imagery was incorporated into medieval temple spaces.

The wider region also preserves evidence of Ganesh worship among Jain communities. Some sculptures found in the surrounding areas are believed to have been associated with Jain traditions, adding another dimension to the cultural history of the region and its pluralistic religious landscape.

Beyond its religious associations, the sculpture is an important example of early medieval stone craftsmanship. Its posture, ornamentation, crown, bodily contours and Naga-bandha provide valuable markers for studying the evolution of Deccan sculpture and the artistic traditions that shaped the region.