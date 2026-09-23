BRS exploiting Jurala issue for political gains: Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing controversy over water availability in the Jurala project, ministers Vakiti Srihari and Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday accused the BRS of politicising the issue.
Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party office here, the duo alleged that instead of helping the farmers, the opposition leaders are trying to exploit the situation for political gains.
Srihari alleged that BRS leaders are making wrong claims on water availability and storage level at Jurala as they lack understanding of the project’s storage capacity.
“KTR and Harish Rao have no idea how much water is available in the Jurala project. They are also not saying how we can meet the drinking water requirements in the coming days,” he said.
Recalling that the previous BRS government too had stored water in Jurala for drinking water needs in the past, he said that the Congress did not indulge in such politics over its decision at that time.
Srihari further said that he had personally appealed to farmers with folded hands to “maintain coordination and cooperation”. “But, the BRS leaders are distorting my remarks and trying to derive political satisfaction from the controversy,” he said.
‘Silt accumulation affecting Jurala storage capacity’
The minister claimed that silt and black soil accumulated in the Jurala project are affecting its storage capacity. “BRS leaders are indulging in opportunistic politics and trying to derive political mileage from farmers’ distress,” he added.
Srihari said that the Telangana government has approached the Karnataka government, seeking the release of water. He pointed out that the state had sought and obtained water from Karnataka in the past as well.
“Discussions with the Karnataka government have been underway for the last four days. Efforts are being made to secure water for agricultural purposes,” he added.
Meanwhile, Jupally Krishna Rao said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have already spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on this issue. “Our government wrote to the Karnataka CM on September 20. A delegation has left for Karnataka on Tuesday to meet CM DK Sivakumar and request release of water from Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs,” he said.