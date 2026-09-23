BRS exploiting Jurala issue for political gains: Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing controversy over water availability in the Jurala project, ministers Vakiti Srihari and Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday accused the BRS of politicising the issue.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party office here, the duo alleged that instead of helping the farmers, the opposition leaders are trying to exploit the situation for political gains.

Srihari alleged that BRS leaders are making wrong claims on water availability and storage level at Jurala as they lack understanding of the project’s storage capacity.

“KTR and Harish Rao have no idea how much water is available in the Jurala project. They are also not saying how we can meet the drinking water requirements in the coming days,” he said.

Recalling that the previous BRS government too had stored water in Jurala for drinking water needs in the past, he said that the Congress did not indulge in such politics over its decision at that time.

Srihari further said that he had personally appealed to farmers with folded hands to “maintain coordination and cooperation”. “But, the BRS leaders are distorting my remarks and trying to derive political satisfaction from the controversy,” he said.