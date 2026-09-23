Instead of resolving issues, governmet resorting to arrests: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Slamming police for detaining the BJP leaders, including him, at Jadcherla while they are proceeding towards the Jurala project to interact with farmers, saffron party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government was resorting to arrests and detentions to suppress protests, instead of addressing public issues.

The former MLC said that whenever the BJP raises public issues, questions the government over its failures or reaches out to people, the Revanth Reddy dispensation responds with arrests, instead of taking steps to resolve the problems.

“We wanted to meet farmers at Jurala. But police prevented us from meeting the farmers, forcing us to go to Jadcherla to hear their grievances,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that farmers in the Krishna basin, as well as those dependent on the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Jurala project, were facing serious difficulties due to inadequate irrigation water.

BJP seeks probe into RIMS fire accident

State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of children in a fire accident at RIMS, Adilabad. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved parents, he said that BJP MLA Payal Shankar had already visited the hospital and was assessing the situation. “Hospitals must regularly inspect air-conditioning systems, oxygen machines and other equipment, and ensure that precautions are taken against short circuits and fluctuations in electricity supply,” he said. He also demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident.