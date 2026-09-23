Karnataka assures Krishna water release, Telangana opens Jurala gates for farmers

The Telangana delegation requested Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day continuously for 30 days so that the Telangana government could protect standing crops across 5.5 lakh acres under Jurala, Bhima, Nettempadu and Koilsagar projects.

The Karnataka Chief Minister responded positively to the request made by the Telangana delegation. Following this, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari directed officials on Wednesday to release water to farmers under the Jurala project. The officials lifted the gates and released the water.

Srihari, along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, had met the Karnataka Chief Minister yesterday.