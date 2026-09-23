New airports should reflect Telangana culture, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the proposed Adilabad and Warangal airports, as well as the Telangana Bhavan being constructed in Delhi, should reflect the state’s culture.

During a review meeting, the chief minister examined the designs prepared by officials for the Adilabad and Warangal airports and the Telangana Bhavan building. While suggesting several changes to the designs, he directed that Telangana’s culture, traditional craftsmanship, and architectural heritage be given prominence in every project.

He also directed officials to follow Vastu principles and the traditions of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Ramappa temple, and Pillalamarri temple, ensuring that this cultural heritage is reflected in the construction of the Adilabad and Warangal airports and Telangana Bhavan.

He also discussed the shifting of electric and telephone lines, changing the course of local streams and water supply pipelines, and altering the roads, among other infrastructure in the vicinity of the proposed airports.

The chief minister directed officials to construct roads starting from the compound walls of the airports and link them to the nearest district, state, and national highways. He instructed the officials of the Energy, Roads & Buildings, Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation, and BSNL departments, among others, to hold a joint meeting to resolve issues relating to the construction.

If there is a need to divert the course of local streams, he said officials should construct tanks near the proposed airports to safely divert the water. Stating that all roads leading to the airports should be wider and linked to important highways, he directed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated timelines.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MPs Vem Narender Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and other officials were present at the meeting.