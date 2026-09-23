Only eight hours of power being supplied to farmers, alleges BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government failed to properly maintain the power sector, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Yadadri Power Plant is currently generating just 400 MW per day, as against its total capacity of 4,000 MW.

During an informal chat with reporters, the former minister alleged that the state government was using low-grade coal at the Yadadri plant. Further alleging that around 800 MW of power production was halted at the Kothagudem plant and 400 MW of generation at Bhadradri, he demanded the government explain the reasons behind the coal shortage at thermal power plants across the state.

The Siddipet MLA also alleged that the government was supplying only seven to eight hours of power per day to farmers. “Police are preventing us from visiting the power plants to verify the facts,” he said.

Harish Rao added that while the government of Andhra Pradesh is drawing water from the Krishna River, the Revanth Reddy government is failing to provide water to farmers in Telangana.

BRS reviews preparations for graduates MLC polls

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting on Tuesday to assess and plan the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming MLC polls.

Rama Rao, along with Harish Rao, met party leaders from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar graduates segment. The party is also planning to organise district-wise meetings in the coming days.

Rama Rao directed party leaders to concentrate on voter enrolment for the ensuing Graduate MLC polls.

Meeting attendees opined that government employees, unemployed youth and graduates were dissatisfied with the current government, expressing confidence that the BRS would win the MLC polls.