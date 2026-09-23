Smoke, tears and anguish at Adilabad's RIMS hospital

ADILABAD: Parents did what the system should have done — they rushed into a smoke-filled SNCU at RIMS, Adilabad, found their babies in the dark and carried them to safety. One father could not find his baby in time. The baby died at 12.40 am.

“I visited the SNCU twice during the night to ensure that my baby was safe. After that, I took a nap. Immediately afterwards, I heard a loud sound and saw that the ward was engulfed in smoke. I rushed into the ward. I lost my baby,” Saleem Khan of Ichoda told TNIE.

Saleem’s baby died at 12.40 am, allegedly due to suffocation. Recalling the incident, Saleem said the ward was filled with smoke and that the darkness made it extremely difficult to locate the babies. With the power supply disrupted, parents and doctors struggled to reach the incubators and identify the infants.

Eventually, the babies were brought out of the ward and shifted to nearby private hospitals. Saleem’s wife fainted after the incident and was in a critical condition. Some parents also sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

Another parent, Thota Laxman, said family members immediately rushed into the unit and helped rescue the babies. His daughter was only three days old. “Thank God. My baby is safe and her condition is stable,” Laxman told TNIE.

The district administration assured the families that the government would bear the cost of treatment at private hospitals. “The district collector assured me that the treatment cost at the private hospital will be borne by the government. He asked me to call if anyone demanded money,” Laxman said.