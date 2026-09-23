Telangana ACB raid on NIMS official yields assets worth Rs 100 crore

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) additional medical superintendent Nori Lakshmi Bhasker after identifying assets worth around `6.13 crore, with officials estimating that their market value could exceed `100 crore.

The ACB alleged that Bhasker amassed the assets through corrupt practices and dubious means and in excess of his known sources of income. Officials conducted searches on Tuesday at his residence in Erragadda and seven other locations linked to his relatives, friends, alleged benamis and associates.

During the searches, officials found documents relating to several properties, including a 4BHK flat in a high-rise gated community, two 3BHK flats in high-rise gated communities in Kukatpally, and five 2BHK flats in Manikonda, Petbasheerabad and Kukatpally. Documents relating to four open plots in Yadadri, Nandigama and Shamirpet, as well as an 800-square-yard plot in Visakhapatnam, were also found, the ACB said.

Officials also identified bank balances of around `41 lakh, post office deposits of `12 lakh, investments of `35 lakh in private financial institutions and mutual fund investments worth `29.55 lakh.