SC/ST Act implementation: green channel for compensation release

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to release funds through a “green channel” to pay compensation to the sexual assault victims from the SC and ST communities.

During a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the chief minister asserted that the government was responding to the incidents of sexual assault on humanitarian grounds.

“Numerous welfare schemes have also been launched to uplift the SC and ST communities, including provision of fine variety rice and nutritious food to the Dalit and tribal groups in the state,” he said.

According to officials, this State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting was held for the first time since the formation of Telangana, under the chairmanship of the chief minister. Official sources noted that the last such meeting took place on February 11, 2013, before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Tuesday’s meeting reviewed the implementation of the Act, cases registered, investigation, trial proceedings, case resolution and the assistance and rehabilitation provided to victims till date.

Stating the Congress government was moving forward with inspiration taken from former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s policies, Revanth said that his administration is allocating funds in proportion to population demographics.

He recalled that Indira Gandhi distributed assigned land titles (pattas) covering 25 lakh acres to the SC and STs.

“Dalits constitute 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme and 17 per cent of these houses have been sanctioned to STs. Our government is also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to the Intermediate level,” he said.