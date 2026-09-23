SC/ST Act implementation: green channel for compensation release

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to release funds through a “green channel” to pay compensation to the sexual assault victims from the SC and ST communities.
During a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the chief minister asserted that the government was responding to the incidents of sexual assault on humanitarian grounds.
“Numerous welfare schemes have also been launched to uplift the SC and ST communities, including provision of fine variety rice and nutritious food to the Dalit and tribal groups in the state,” he said.
According to officials, this State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting was held for the first time since the formation of Telangana, under the chairmanship of the chief minister. Official sources noted that the last such meeting took place on February 11, 2013, before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Tuesday’s meeting reviewed the implementation of the Act, cases registered, investigation, trial proceedings, case resolution and the assistance and rehabilitation provided to victims till date.
Stating the Congress government was moving forward with inspiration taken from former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s policies, Revanth said that his administration is allocating funds in proportion to population demographics.
He recalled that Indira Gandhi distributed assigned land titles (pattas) covering 25 lakh acres to the SC and STs.
“Dalits constitute 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme and 17 per cent of these houses have been sanctioned to STs. Our government is also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to the Intermediate level,” he said.
The chief minister emphasised that education alone transforms lives and that the problems of marginalised communities cannot be resolved without access to quality education. He urged these communities to encourage their children to pursue education and sports. “Let us rise above politics and work towards upliftment of these communities,” he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Government Adviser Md Ali Shabbir, MPs Mallu Ravi, Balaram Naik and Kadiyam Kavya, MLAs Thota Laxmikantha Rao, Medipalli Satyam, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham, Mandula Samuel, Matta Ragamayi, Vedma Bojju and Murali Naik, MLC Gorati Venkanna, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and DGP CV Anand and chairpersons and members of the SC/ST Commissions attended the meeting.
‘Inspired by Indira’s policies’
Stating the Congress government was moving forward with inspiration taken from former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s policies, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his administration is allocating funds in proportion to population demographics. He recalled that Indira Gandhi distributed assigned land titles (pattas) covering 25 lakh acres to the SC and STs. “Dalits constitute 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme and 17 per cent of these houses have been sanctioned to STs. Our government is also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to the Intermediate level,” he said.