Telangana CM Revanth orders CMRF aid to save baby’s life

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to a TNIE report on a baby in need of urgent surgery, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to explore extending financial assistance to the child through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Revanth also posted about the issue on his X account on Tuesday, following which CMRF officials approached the baby’s father, Madikonda Devender.

Officials collect baby’s treatment details for CMO

The CMRF officials collected details about the child’s health condition and ongoing treatment at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad.

The officials informed Devender that the details, including the baby’s medical condition and treatment requirements, would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Devender told TNIE that the family had been forced to postpone the baby’s surgery by another two days due to a lack of funds. The parents, Devender and Sowmya, are awaiting financial assistance to meet the mounting medical expenses and proceed with the surgery to treat the baby’s bile duct blockage.

The parents thanked the chief minister with folded hands for responding to their plight and expressed hope that financial assistance would reach them at the earliest, allowing doctors to perform the surgery.