Telangana government nod for Paradise ticket price hike under scrutiny

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the state government’s decision to permit enhanced ticket prices for Paradise, scheduled for release on September 24.

The judge was hearing IA No. 1 of 2026 concerning the permission and a September 20 memo allowing the hike.

The court noted that the principal secretary (home), who had earlier been directed to place proposals for enhanced ticket prices in the public domain 90 days before a film’s release, had not complied with the direction.

It prima facie held that issuing the latest memo without prior public disclosure violated the directions issued in January 2026 and relevant statutory provisions.

The court also noted that Clause 11 of GO 77 requires the principal secretary to record reasons in writing for permitting an increase in ticket prices. It questioned the validity of the permission in view of the alleged non-compliance.

The court said the principal secretary could consider withdrawing the memo, but any beneficiary affected by such withdrawal would have to be given an opportunity of hearing, which could not conveniently be done in contempt proceedings.

It suggested that the parties pursue appropriate writ proceedings. The matter was adjourned by two weeks for the filing of the counter-affidavit.