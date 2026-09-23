Telangana: Kharif paddy procurement process to commence at 8,283 centres on October 1

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department is gearing up for the Kharif 2026-27 paddy procurement season, with operations set to begin in the first week of October across 8,283 paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

The department is preparing to handle an estimated 65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy under the ‘SHT’ strategy, focusing on storage, hamali and transport to ensure a smooth and leak-proof supply chain.

The government has also made it mandatory for farmers to possess an AgriStack Farmer ID to claim the paddy bonus.

Seven fine paddy varieties have been formally notified as eligible for a bonus of `500 per quintal over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). These varieties are BPT 5204, RNR 15048, HMT Sona, Jai Sriram Segment, KNM 1638, WGL 44 and KNM 7715.

The financial incentive will be credited directly to farmers who cultivate and deliver these specific certified varieties at procurement centres, subject to government guidelines and possession of a valid AgriStack Farmer ID.

To protect the premium varieties from erratic weather conditions, every PPC is being equipped with calibrated moisture meters, cleaners and grain dryers before the procurement operations begin.

Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra reviewed the preparedness through exhaustive one-on-one meetings and video conferences with all district civil supplies officers (DCSOs) and district managers (DMs).

The department said adequate stocks of gunny bags, tarpaulins and transport vehicles have been secured at all 8,283 centres, with contingency buffers kept ready for rapid dispatch wherever required.