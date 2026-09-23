Telangana: Tense day in store for Kaushik and Danam

HYDERABAD: Telangana Legislative Assembly Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the petition against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who allegedly abused MLA Kadiyam Srihari in the House.

The committee had sought Kaushik Reddy’s reply to the petition and allegations on September 5. But he wrote a letter to the committee, seeking at least six weeks to respond. He also sought the entire footage of the House proceedings from that day.

According to sources, Kaushik submitted his reply a few days ago but the committee is believed to be not satisfied with his reply. It is likely to discuss the issue further on Wednesday and recommend that the Speaker take “serious action” against the legislator.

Meanwhile, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender’s plea against the Telangana High Court’s verdict to disqualify him will come up for a hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.