Telangana's Wardhannapet hospital superintendent resigns after rodents bite accident victim’s body

WARANGAL: Wardhannapet Government Area Hospital Superintendent Dr B. Vireen has resigned for his position, taking responsibility for the rodents that bit the body of the road accident victim overnight on 19 September 2026. He submitted a resignation letter to the Warangal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) on Wednesday.

The incident was taken as a suo motu cognisance by the Telangana Human Rights Commission (THGRC) and called upon the enquiry for the rodents bitten in the mortuary. The Commission directed the Warangal District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a comprehensive report on or before October 27.

The body of Gare Veeraiah, a resident of Raiyaparthy in Warangal district who died in a road accident on 19th September evening, was brought to the Wardhannapet Government Area Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The staff placed the body on the stretcher inside the mortuary room for post-mortem on 20 September.