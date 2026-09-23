Telangana's Wardhannapet hospital superintendent resigns after rodents bite accident victim’s body

WARANGAL: Wardhannapet Government Area Hospital Superintendent Dr B. Vireen has resigned for his position, taking responsibility for the rodents that bit the body of the road accident victim overnight on 19 September 2026. He submitted a resignation letter to the Warangal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) on Wednesday.
The incident was taken as a suo motu cognisance by the Telangana Human Rights Commission (THGRC) and called upon the enquiry for the rodents bitten in the mortuary. The Commission directed the Warangal District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a comprehensive report on or before October 27.
The body of Gare Veeraiah, a resident of Raiyaparthy in Warangal district who died in a road accident on 19th September evening, was brought to the Wardhannapet Government Area Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The staff placed the body on the stretcher inside the mortuary room for post-mortem on 20 September.
The deceased Veeraiah's family members visited the mortuary; they reportedly found rodent bite injuries on Veeraiah's left eye. After noticing the injuries, they started questioning the staff.
When contacted by TNIE, Wardhannapet Government Area Hospital Superintendent Dr B. Vireen admitted that he had resigned from the post of superintendent and submitted his resignation letter to Warangal District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr B. Raja Reddy. He stated that he would continue to work as an orthopaedic surgeon at the same hospital.
He further said that he had been appointed as superintendent about two months ago. Due to the personal reasons, he resigned from the superintendent post but said he would continue serving as an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital, said Vireen.