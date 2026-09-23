Viral fever admissions drop across Telangana, shows Health department data

HYDERABAD: Despite a slight rise in fever-related outpatient visits at some hospitals across Hyderabad, Telangana’s overall reported fever burden so far this year is lower than during the corresponding period of 2025, according to data from the state health authorities and Government Fever Hospital, Nallakunta.

Hospital admissions fell from 598 in July 2025 to 517 in July 2026 and from 723 in August 2025 to 613 in August this year. Viral fever admissions declined from 243 to 199 in July and from 381 to 267 in August. Enteric fever, however, has shown a slight rise.

Up to September 20, the hospital recorded 198 enteric-fever consultations, along with 7,311 new OP cases, 446 review OP cases and 3,019 emergency cases. Viral fever cases stood at 292 during the same period. Dengue admissions remained relatively low, though doctors said cases were being closely monitored.

Sanitation drives proved crucial, says DPH

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B Ravinder Naik told TNIE that the overall fever burden was lower than in the corresponding period of 2025. He attributed this partly to sanitation and cleanliness drives, including the state government’s 99-day campaign, and comparatively lower rainfall.

Naik said preparedness had been stepped up across districts, with health staff activated and essential supplies, including medicines and IV fluids, stocked at facilities. Rapid response teams were also available at primary health centres and district level to tackle fever clusters or suspected outbreaks.

Dr Musa Khan, superintendent of the Fever Hospital, said there had been only a slight rise in dengue cases and advised people to avoid stagnant water and take precautions against mosquito breeding.

Doctors advised people not to assume every high fever is dengue, as viral fever, influenza and early dengue can have overlapping symptoms. They recommended medical evaluation if fever persists and urged people to maintain hand hygiene, consume safe water and freshly prepared food, and follow respiratory hygiene.